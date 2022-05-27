Ayda Field shared a picture from her hospital bed on Wednesday as she urged fans to “get checked”.

The 43-year-old, who is married to Robbie Williams, underwent a colonoscopy the other day – and urged her followers to do the same.

Ayda updated her fans when she was in the hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Robbie Williams’ wife, Ayda, in hospital

Ayda spent some time in hospital the other day.

The 43-year-old model and actress revealed that she wasn’t in because of any issue – she was there to have a colonoscopy.

Ayda uploaded a selfie of herself wearing a hospital gown, hair net, and facemask from the hospital.

“Colonoscopy chic #getchecked #colonoscopy,” she captioned the story for her 662k followers to see.

Ayda updated her fans after (Credit: Instagram)

Ayda Field on Instagram

Following her colonoscopy, Ayda then shared some updates with her followers.

In one story Ayda posted, the actress and model could be seen in her car, wearing big sunglasses and a bright green jumper.

“Feeling better and ready to tackle the rest of this day…” she captioned the story. She also added #greenday to her caption too.

In another story, Ayda then went out for some food at a fancy restaurant.

She had bread for starters, a burger and chips for main, and a giant cookie for dessert.

She washed it all down with a martini.

Ayda hasn’t been on Loose Women since 2019 (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Ayda to return to Loose Women?

Last month it was revealed that Ayda could be on her way back to Loose Women.

The 43-year-old hasn’t appeared on the show since 2019 – and is now reportedly eyeing a comeback.

The news comes not soon after Ayda, Robbie, and their four children moved back to the UK.

A source speaking to The Sun said: “Once she is back and settled in the UK, Ayda wants to get back on Loose Women.

“ITV have made it clear she is more than welcome to return to the panel as she was a hugely popular character — not only with viewers but also with everyone who works on the show.”

They went on to say that she has A-list connections, and with her husband being Robbie, a funny tale or two to tell too.

