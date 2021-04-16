Ashley Cain has shared a heartbreaking new update paying tribute to his baby daughter Azaylia.

The eight-month-old beauty is battling a rare form of leukaemia and has defied doctors who last week told her parents she had just days to live.

Ashley and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee have been keeping supporters updated with Azaylia’s condition.

And today (April 16), Ashley has shared new pictures of his baby girl.

Ashley Cain said little Azaylia has ‘changed my whole life’ (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Cain say about his baby girl today?

Posting to his Instagram grid, Ashley shared three pictures and a video of himself and Azaylia asleep in bed.

In the video, presumably filmed by Safiyya, either Ashley or the tot could be heard gently snoring.

Ashley wished his followers good morning and urged them: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

Ashley Cain issues update on baby Azaylia

In his caption, Ashley also paid tribute to his daughter who he said had “blessed” him with another day together.

He also said that she’s spending much of her time napping.

“Truth be told, there’s not so much playtime right now but we make up for it with naps and lots of snuggles.

“Pretty much anything that makes her the happiest and most settled,” he said.

Ashley added: “We have always been like two peas in a pod and wherever she is I’m not far away. ”

He heartbreakingly added: “I think that’s where we both feel most comfortable.”

Ashley ended his post by saying: “Truly blessed for another day with you baby, keep surprising us.”

Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya have both shared an update about their baby girl (Credit: ITV)

So what else have Ashley and Safiyya said?

The couple have been sharing their precious moments with their followers via social media.

Ashley’s mum and sister have visited lots and it seems Azaylia has been surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

The tot has also been gifted brightly coloured teddy bears and was yesterday seen snuggled up with her doting mum watching her favourite TV programme.

Both Ashley and Safiyya have also spent time singing and dancing with Azaylia, who often finds the strength to muster up an adorable smile.

