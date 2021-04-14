Ashley Cain is best known for his football career and appearances on reality TV shows, but his name is currently in the headlines for the most devastating of reasons.

Sadly, Ashley’s daughter Azaylia is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ashley Cain’s career, his girlfriend and their baby daughter.

Ashley Cain attending MTV’s The Challenge: War Of The Worlds photo call (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Ashley Cain reveals baby daughter Azaylia was rushed back into hospital

Who is Ashley Cain and what is he famous for?

Ashley is a former footballer who played for Championship side Coventry City.

He also had loan spells at Luton, Oxford United and Mansfield Town where he played as a winger.

He retired from football in 2012 due to injury – he suffered a complete rupture of his right Achilles tendon.

TV viewers know Ashley for his TV career, and probably his modelling.

He starred in the first ever series of MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2014, and returned in the second in 2015 and fifth in 2016 as an ex.

Ashley then appeared on The Challenge in the US, dating other reality stars including Chloe Khan.

Devastatingly, Ashley is now best known for chronicling his daughter’s leukemia battle on social media.

Who is his girlfriend Sofiyya Vorajee?

Ashley is dating Sofiyya Vorajee, 34.

Sofiyya is an aesthetic practitioner, dermal filler and a registered nurse.

She also owns her own brand Mz Pretty Cosmetics based in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Midlands and Manchester.

Before founding her own company, she worked as a hairdresser and colourist at Barrie Stephen Hair Salons.

The couple started dating in 2017 but didn’t go Insta official until January 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

Read more: Ashley Cain vows to give baby daughter ‘the nicest time’ as she returns home

How old is their daughter Azaylia and what illness does she have?

Ashley and Sofiyya’s daughter Azaylia is just eight months old.

She was born on August 10 2020.

At the time, Ashley said: “There are no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her until my arms give in.”

Devastatingly, doctors diagnosed Azaylia with leukaemia at just two months old.

Since then, Ashley has updated fans with Azalyia’s health battles on social media.

In April, doctors revealed there was no further treatment available following the discovery of multiple tumours in her body.

The couple recently raised more than £1.5m to fund a trip to Singapore for a life-saving transplant, but she was being treated in the UK during the interim.

Although Azaylia can no longer fly to Singapore for treatment, any money raised on Ashley’s GoFundMe page will be donated to other families in a similar situation to them.

Azaylia’s leukaemia diagnosis

Ashley revealed the heartbreaking news that his daughter has a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer in 2020, when she was two months old.

On Instagram, he shared an adorable video of him comforting his poorly tot.

He captioned it: “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through.

“The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through.

“I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.

“Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl Azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!

“Mummy and Daddy love you princess. LET’S GO CHAMP. You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

Leukaemia is a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

In children, symptoms include pale skin, fatigue, easily bruised skin and a purple rash.

Who is Ashley Cain? He’s a former footballer whose daughter is fighting for her life (Credit: Splash)

How old is Ashley Cain?

Ashley Thomas Cain was born on September 27 1990 in Nuneaton, England.

He is currently 30 years old.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.