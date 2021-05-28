Ashley Cain has been seen tidying daughter Azaylia’s grave, which is adorned with flowers and lion teddies.

The reality TV star got all of his family involved the task, and shared videos with his Instagram followers.

Azaylia died in April after a brave battle with a rare form of leukaemia.

And, at her funeral earlier this month, Ashley made a truly emotional speech – which he has now shared online.

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee at the funeral of their daughter (Credit: Graham Stone/Shutterstock)

What did Ashley Cain say about daughter Azaylia?

Posting to his Instagram Stories, Ashley and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee gave themselves the task of making Azaylia’s final resting place look “beautiful”.

It’s adorned with flowers and lion teddies, as well as a wreath spelling out her name.

Sharing his video, Ashley wrote: “Goodnight princess. I love you.”

Safiyya echoed his sentiments.

She also shared a video and said: “My baby. I love you.”

The couple have been making Azaylia’s final resting place ‘beautiful’ (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Cain say in his funeral speech?

Ashley said Azaylia changed, saved and made his life as part of his heartfelt speech.

He said: “Wow, I always thought I was a bit of a celebrity, then Azaylia came along, completely blew me out of the water.

“I think that when you have a child, as a parent, you can be slightly biased, but I think it is safe to say, on behalf of myself, my partner, to my friends and family and the whole world who have followed our story, that my daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain was special.

“Beautiful, strong, courageous and so, so inspirational. I don’t think that a single person in this room can say they are too wise, too educated or experienced to have learned something from my likkle lion.

“From the second she came into my life everything changed.

“She changed my life, she saved my life and she made my life,” he said.

Azaylia ‘allowed me to love’

Ashley added: “Having a little girl for me was a chance to really, really show the true person that I am.

“She allowed me to love, she allowed me to kiss and snuggle and dance, she allowed me to do everything I wanted to do.”

Tragically, Azaylia was just eight months old when she died.

