Ashley Cain has revealed he is “finding peace” after discovering his daughter Azaylia’s face in the clouds.

The reality star and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, tragically lost their beautiful baby girl last month.

Now, Ashley has admitted he is gradually coming to terms with their loss in a touching social media post.

What did Ashley Cain say about his daughter?

In his latest upload, Ashley, 30, shared a shot of the sky during a recent run.

He circled the snap to show a cloud formation that looked like his late daughter.

Alongside the post, Ashley penned: “Someone sent me this screenshot today from my story when I was out running and I couldn’t believe it.

“I’m finding a lot of peace in the sky at the moment. From beaming orange sky’s at night, to clouds that form my daughters face in the day.

“I’ve never paid too much attention to the sky, but now I look up to the heavens a lot to speak with my daughter, it’s like she’s showing me signs that she’s listening.”

Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost their daughter Azaylia (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, he said: “So many of you have told me that she will always be watching over me and over the past few days, I really believe it.

“LETS GO CHAMP – I LOVE YOU.”

Meanwhile, Ashley’s followers were amazed by the discovery.

I’m finding a lot of peace in the sky at the moment

One wrote: “This literally gave me goosebumps.”

A second added: “Just incredible. The most beautiful guardian angel.”

In addition, another said: “Wow! She is incredible. Showing her true strength even now. Sending you all of my love.”

Azaylia battled a rare form of leukemia (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_safiyya_)

Safiyya Vorajee opens up on her heartbreak

The emotional post comes days after Ashley’s partner, Safiyya, opened up on her grief.

Five days after Azaylia’s death, Safiyaa shared one of her favourite pictures of the tot and a heartbreaking message.

It showed her daughter in a Minnie Mouse door bouncer, just one month before she died.

Safiyaa said: “You’re so beautiful. I think about you all day and night.”

Furthermore, last week, she bravely discussed the “unbearable pain” she’s been suffering since her daughter’s death.

Ashley and Safiyya had raised over £1million for Azaylia to get specialist treatment in Singapore, however, the little girl became too ill.

Following her death, the reality star shared a photo of himself and Azaylia and said he “can hold you again in heaven”.

