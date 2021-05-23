Ashley Cain celebrated the life of his baby daughter with a huge party after laying her to rest.

Eight-month-old Azaylia died in April after a lengthy battle with acute myeloid leukaemia and her funeral was held on Friday.

Mourners lined the streets as a horse-drawn carriage bearing her tiny coffin made its way through her hometown of Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

Ashley Cain has shared the said news that his daughter Azaylia has lost her battle with leukaemia (Credit: ITV/Instagram)

After the service, reality star Ashley and his partner Safiyya Vorajee threw a huge bash to mark their baby’s life.

The party was held in a marquee decorated with ribbons and breathtaking flower arrangements.

A balloon arch in the colours of the rainbow hung on one side.

A lion statue was included because The Lion King was a family favourite and Azaylia was lovingly referred to as “likkle lion”.

Many guests wore orange items because it was Azaylia’s favourite colour.

Guests chanted “let’s go champ” as Ashley and Safiyya often used that phrase when they documented Azaylia’s fight on social media.

The evening included plenty of dancing – with Ashley seen doing ‘the worm’ – and ended with a stunning firework display.

Ashley Cain says funeral was ‘most difficult’ day

On Sunday, Ashley shared a string of pictures from the funeral.

He paid tribute to his “beautiful daughter” as he said laying her to rest had been the toughest day of his life.

“BEAUTIFUL, STRONG, COURAGEOUS, INSPIRATIONAL,” he wrote, saying Azaylia was “FOREVER IN MY HEART”.

“Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life,” he said.

The star said Azaylia had “a huge, positive and powerful impact” on the family and the world.

“Rest in eternal paradise princess,” he said. “Daddy loves you forever and always!”

Azaylia left hospital in April

Azaylia was diagnosed with the disease in October 2020 and in April doctors said she may not have long to live.

At that point, Ashley and Safiyya decided to take her home from hospital and told fans they wanted “to give her the best rest of her life that we can give her”.

She passed away on 24 April and both Ashley and Safiyya later told of their heartbreak.

