Ashley Banjo shows off new look during coronavirus lockdown

TV's Ashley Banjo has got a new hairdo amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The dad-of-two shared a snap to Instagram on Monday (April 6) revealing he's braided his hair.

Ashley told fans he had "cornrows for about 12 years before I cut it" and he's trying to decide what to do with his hair.

The Dancing On Ice judge wrote: "Went back in time this morning with @francescabanjo.

"I had my hair in Canerows for about 12 years before I cut it! But thinking it’s time for a change up again soon...

I had my hair in Canerows for about 12 years before I cut it!

"Thinking I’m gonna go short... The question is do I let my wife give me a fade while I’m in Lockdown.

"She’s never even held clippers before... The head says NO and the heart says HAVE YOU GONE MAD BRO?! We’ll see what happens!!"

Fans loved the look and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Ashley Banjo said he doesn't know what to do with his hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: "You're beautiful face could carry any style."

Another wrote: "Work it @ashleybanjogram!"

Meanwhile, the star recently became a dad for the second time.

His wife Francesca gave birth to their second baby - a little boy - last month.

What did he say?

The Diversity dancer shared a photo of himself and Francesca moments after she gave birth.

Ashley wrote: "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz.

"His name is Micah Grace Banjo... Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time.

"@francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts."

Francesca also shared a touching announcement on her Instagram.

What did she say?

She said: "At 18:45 on Thursday 26th March 2020 you came into the world and once again our lives changed as we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

"Micah Grace Banjo, you are a reminder of everything that is good and pure in this world even in scary times of uncertainty.

"@ashleybanjogram, me, Rose and all your family love you more than you will ever know."

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Rose - who was born in February last year.

