Ashley Banjo has taken a swipe at the “parent police” after giving his 12-month-old son McDonald’s.

The 32-year-old star treated his two children to a Happy Meal on Saturday night.

But sharing pictures of his daughter Rose, two, and son Micah – who has just turned one – on Instagram, Ashley saw off critics.

Ashley Banjo has hit back at the ‘parent police’ after giving his baby McDonald’s (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Banjo post on Instagram?

Ashley shared a picture of Micah sitting on the floor while happily sucking on some McDonald’s fries.

Writing alongside it, he said: “Top grade baby nutrition for all the parent police. He loves it.”

Ashley also posted a snap of Rose enjoying a box of chips from the burger chain.

He simply added: “Happy…”

Ashley’s daughter Rose also enjoyed a Happy Meal (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Ashley Cain vows to give daughter ‘the nicest time’ as she returns home

Before Ashley and his family had even opened their McDonald’s bag, he hinted that he might get some flak.

“No judgement please,” he requested.

But Ashley appeared to spark the most response after discussing his Fillet-O-Fish burger.

Ashley called his McDonald’s night ‘a success’ (Credit: Instagram)

The Diversity star admitted he’d added cheese to his and asked fans what they thought about it.

“How dare you ruin a Fillet-O-Fish!” one messaged Ashley to say.

Another also commented: “Some people just wanna see the world burn!”

What has the Diversity star said about trolls and critics?

Earlier this year, Ashley spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily about online abuse.

At the time, he said he was still experiencing hatred following his Black Lives Matter dance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The performance had taken place on the ITV talent show back in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Banjo (@ashleybanjogram)

Read more: James Martin ‘gets so much grief from ITV’ for drinking on his Saturday Morning show

At the time Ashley and his Diversity bandmates received a barrage of criticism and complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

Ashley told ED! in February: “There was and there still is [hate and trolling].

“All I have to do now is look in a direction people don’t like and you get a wave of people at your neck. But it is what it is.

“All I can do is slightly separate myself from it and know at the end of the day that it isn’t real. Half of the accounts that talk to you aren’t even real.

“I can’t stop people having an opinion and I think what keeps me level is I’ve got a lot of love and a lot of support.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.