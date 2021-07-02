As Joe Lycett ‘storms off’ Steph’s Packed Lunch, here’s the most awkward TV walk-offs

Joe Lycett stormed off the set of Steph’s Packed Lunch yesterday (Thursday July 1).

The Great British Sewing Bee favourite, 32, unbuttoned his mic and walked off in the middle of a segment.

But Joe storming off isn’t the only incident of celeb walk-offs. So who were they and what happened?

Joe walked off set yesterday (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Joe Lycett on Steph’s Packed Lunch yesterday?

Joe’s strop came he talked to Steph McGovern and her panel about ditching single-use plastic bottles for environmental reasons.

Steph and the gang then discussed how viewers could give their gardens a Love Island-style makeover.

They showed a snap of Joe reclining in his garden, and Steph noticed something.

“Isn’t that one of the bottles you said you’d stopped using, in that picture?” she asked cheekily.

“I didn’t realise I was on Newsnight, Steph,” Joe frostily replied.

And, as Steph teased what was on after the break, Joe unclipped his mic and walked off set.

“Joe Lycett was going to stick with us but he’s had to leave,” said to viewers.

No, it was real. But the debate that followed was very strong, so worth a bit of @GMB family tension. https://t.co/Sj4qTsAzKU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan

The most infamous celeb walk-off in recent times happened on GMB and caused a sensation… and led to the resignation of host Piers Morgan.

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March (2021), Piers’ temples were beginning to throb with rage.

He repeatedly criticised the Royal couple, dividing viewers.

And when he and weather reporter Alex Beresford got into a heated exchange, Piers decided he couldn’t take anymore.

He stormed off and quit his job.

The Bee Gees

Veteran pop legends The Bee Gees upped the cringe factor in 1997 when chatshow host Clive Anderson rubbed them up the wrong way.

After cracking jokes about their music and saying, “you’ll always be Le Tossers to me”, now 74-tear-old Barry couldn’t take it any longer.

“We’re getting on like a storm, aren’t we Clive,” he said.

“In fact, I might just leave.”

And he did, taking his brothers with him.

Kim was reduced to tears on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kim Woodburn

The former How Clean Is Your House? host was a guest on Loose Women in 2018.

Kim had fallen out with panellist Coleen Nolan, and the idea was that the two would reconcile on air.

However, it didn’t quite go to plan with Kim walking off in tears.

The interview didn’t go down well with viewers, either. Over 3,000 of them complained to Ofcom, and accused the panel of “bullying”.

Boy George didn’t take kindly to the questions about his private life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boy George

The Culture Club icon has had a chequered private life, leading to a 15-month conviction for “falsely imprisoning a male escort” in 2009.

When the subject was brought up on New Zealand TV in 2016, George didn’t take kindly to a question about his private life.

“You know what, why don’t you move on to something more helpful, you know what I mean?” he asked.

“In fact, you know what… thank you.”

Little Mix pranked the Aussie radio show (Credit: KIIS)

Little Mix

Chart-topping Little Mix – before Jesy Nelson left – reportedly have a bit of a history of walking out of interviews.

During an interview with Australian radio station KIIS in 2015, the host seemed to offend Jade by asking the band about Justin Bieber.

Jade stormed out and the rest of the band followed, leaving the hosts completely befuddled. Host Jackie O was even in tears.

However, they rushed back in and surprised them by saying it was all a joke.