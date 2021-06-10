Pregnant Perrie Edwards shows growing baby bump in stunning bikini selfie

Pregnant Perrie Edwards has wowed fans on Instagram after sharing baby bump selfies.

The 27-year-old Little Mix singer looked glowing as she soaked up the sun’s rays.

What was pregnant Perrie Edwards doing?

Taking to Instagram, Perrie looked adorable in a sky-blue bikini accessorised with an ankle bracelet.

She pulled faces into the camera as a sun hat lay at her feet.

With her baby bump on full show and wearing zero makeup, she looked radiant and happy in the glorious weather.

She simply captioned the stunning image: “Growingggg,” followed by a star emoji.

Perrie soaked up the summer sun in a trip to the park (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Perrie’s fans react to the bump?

It wasn’t long until the star – expecting her first child with footie star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – received plenty of messages from fans praising her figure.

Alex himself left two hearts-for-eyes emojis, while celeb pal Vicky Pattison screamed: “BABE!”

Another fan wrote: “Wowww you look amazing!”

A second said: “You look incredible!!”

Finally a third fan asked cheekily: “Does the blue mean you’re having a baby boy?”

Perrie and Alex announced the news last month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

When did Perrie and Alex reveal the big news?

Perrie and partner Alex revealed the news on May 10 to fans on social media.

She shared an image of her baby bump with both she and Alex’s hands wrapped around it.

She wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

It wasn’t long until bookies issued odds on the baby’s name.

Eleanor and Amelia are the current favourites if it’s a girl, while Henry, Alexander and Noah top the list if it’s a boy.