The mum of Archie Battersbee has dismissed claims a ‘party’ was held at her son’s graveside as “nonsense”.

The 12-year-old’s funeral was held earlier this month in Essex following his death in August.

His passing followed a legal battle over his life support after he was found unconscious at his home on April 7.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance has claimed trolls have left sickening items at the boy’s grave.

But she denies claims of a ‘party’ in a cemetery after she marked her birthday by spending time where her son has been laid to rest.

Mum of Archie Battersbee denies claims

Ms Dance has claimed she has been “tormented” by online abuse following Archie’s death.

She has also told reporters she has received death threats.

Ms Dance confirmed she put up a gazebo last Friday (September 23) to spend her birthday there despite heavy rain being forecast for the day.

If you call a Starbucks coffee and a box of milk chocolates that somebody bought me for my birthday ‘partying’, then we are guilty.

But she has dismissed complaints alleging music was played and addressed claims of eating and drinking at the cemetery.

Ms Dance is reported to have said: “There have been complaints that we were playing music, which we did not do at any point, and we have been accused of partying, eating and drinking.

“If you call a Starbucks coffee and a box of milk chocolates that somebody bought me for my birthday ‘partying’, then we are guilty. Otherwise it’s nonsense.”

Southend councillor Martin Terry responded to complaints alleging loud music was played.

He said: “We would remind all families with loved ones in the cemetery of the conditions of when they purchased the plot. And to remind them that the cemetery is a public space that many people use to visit their loved ones. And as such we want to ensure that it remains respectful for all.”

Archie Battersbee legal case

Archie never regained consciousness after he was discovered by his mother at home earlier this year.

He suffered severe brain injuries and needed life-sustaining support. This included mechanical ventilation and drug treatment.

His father Paul Battersbee and his mother went on to lose a series of legal hearings concerning Archie’s care.

Doctors said it was in Archie’s best interests for life support to be withdrawn as he was said to be ‘brain-stem dead’.

This decision was supported by various courts over a number of months.

Archie’s provisional cause of death

A coroner said a provisional cause of death was identified as catastrophic hypoxic-ischemic brain injury secondary to strangulation.

Paul Donaghy said paramedics confirmed a cardiac arrest as they attended Archie. CPR was continued and Archie went to Southend Hospital before being transferred to the Royal London Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Both were in agreement that surgical intervention would not help Archie. Archie was also reviewed by the Paediatric Neurology team and second opinions were also provided by “multiple” medical professionals.

They agreed Archie had suffered severe irreversible brain injury.

A full inquest takes place in next year.

