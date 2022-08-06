Archie Battersbee’s mum reveals her son has died as his aunt details ‘barbaric’ final moments

Archie Battersbee has died after his life support was removed following the latest – and final – attempt to keep him alive.

His death was announced in a press conference outside the Royal London Hospital at lunchtime today.

Archie died at 12.15pm after his life support was removed.

It is thought he was left brain damaged after alleging taking part in an online challenge.

Archie Battersbee latest: 12 year old has died

Archie’s devastated mum Hollie Dance appeared outside the hospital with his aunt Ella Carter earlier today (August 6).

The women revealed that Archie’s life support was removed at 10am.

He died just over two hour later at 12.15pm.

Announcing her son’s death, Hollie said: “Archie passed at 12.15 today.”

She then paid tribute to her son.

“I’m the proudest mum in the world, such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end – and I am so proud to be his mum,” she said.

The women were visibly heartbroken as they made the statement, especially as Archie’s aunt described his final moments.

She said: “He was taken off all medication at 10 o’clock. His entire stats remained completely stable for two hours until they reduced ventilation.”

Ella then added: “Then he went completely blue.”

She continued: “There is absolutely nothing dignified about watching a family member or a child suffocate.

“No family should ever have to go through what we’ve been through, it’s barbaric,” she said.

Archie’s mum was surrounded by family as she announced her son’s death (Credit: YouTube)

How did Archie Battersbee die?

Archie was tragically declared brain-stem dead by medics after being found unconscious at his home.

It is alleged he was taking part in the TikTok Blackout Challenge.

Archie was aged just 12 when he died.

He has been unconscious in a coma since being found at home back in April.

His grieving mother had previously said: “I have done everything I promised my little boy I would.”

