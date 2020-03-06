Anthea Turner reveals shocking bruised face after attempting Karaoke backflip

Anthea Turner revealed her shockingly bruised face on Instagram, admitting her injuries were down to attempting a backflip while singing karaoke.

The presenter, 59, explained her bruises are thanks to a lip sync battle to Shania Twain's Man, I Feel Like A Woman that went horribly wrong.

She wrote: "Black eye shocker!!

"To cut a long story short it was an over the shoulder back flip that went horribly wrong during a game of Lip Sync Battles and I ended up face planting.

"To be honest I thought I’d got away with it, bit of an egg on my forehead which with ice was going down rather well, until the next day when I woke up looked in the mirror and saw this horror OMG a shocker and I have so much work on."

Anthea revealed her 'signature party move' went horribly wrong (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anthea told The Sun she was attempting one of her 'signature party moves' with another partygoer when it all went horribly wrong.

It just shows you shouldn’t dance with amateurs.

The pair ended up crashing to the floor, with Anthea waking up the next day with two black eyes and a bruised noise.

She said: "I’ve done that move a thousand times before and always landed it.

"But with this particular partner, it didn’t go to plan. It just shows you shouldn’t dance with amateurs."

The presenter went on to explain that another guest at the party offered her a shot of tequila and a Fortnum & Mason chocolate biscuit to ease pain, which 'did the trick for a while'.

But sadly by the morning after, the extent of Anthea's injuries were only too clear to see.

Anthea has been using anti-inflammatories and herbal remedies including Arnica to treat her bruises and has also visited the Bodyvie Mediclinic in Richmond, Surrey, which specialises in skin rejuvenation.

