Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing for their wedding day this weekend.

The happy couple began dating in 2018, with the Britain’s Got Talent star popping the question in December last year.

But where are the pair planning to tie the knot? Here’s everything you need to know…

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie wedding: Where is it taking place?

According to reports, Ant and Anne-Marie are planning to tie the knot at a small church.

The reception will then take place at a high-end luxury hotel in Hampshire.

A standard room at the venue can cost an incredible £1,000 a night, while the honeymoon suite is on average £5,000 a night.

The wedding ceremony is expected to be in a nearby church

It’s believed that the couple had originally looked at getting married abroad.

However, they decided against the idea due to the pandemic.

The Mail Online previously reported: “According to a local source, a grand stately home-turned-hotel in Hampshire will host a star-studded reception for Ant and his fiancee Anne-Marie Corbett on August 6 and 7.

“Ant is paying for 100 friends to stay at £1,000 per night and has told them to send the spa bill to his £5,000 per night honeymoon suite (more expensive than The Ritz!).

“The wedding ceremony is expected to be in a nearby church.”

Meanwhile, a separate source claimed that the couple don’t want a showbiz wedding.

Who is invited? What is Anne-Marie planning to wear?

Reports claim around 100 guests will join the couple on the day.

While the guest list has remained a secret, it’s likely a few famous faces will attend.

Declan Donnelly is acting as Ant’s best man on the day.

The presenter will also be joined by his wife Ali Astall.

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Stephen Mulhern are also rumoured to attend.

However, no details of Anne-Marie’s dress have been revealed.

How are Ant and Anne-Marie preparing for their wedding day?

Ahead of the bid day, Ant and Dec announced they were taking a break from social media.

On Instagram, the pair penned: “Taking a bit of a break for a couple of weeks, but we’ll see you very soon! Hope you manage to get away this summer.”

The duo were later spotted playing golf on Wednesday (August 4).

They appeared in good spirits as they fitted in a last round before the day.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie was recently pictured at the Take Time London beauty salon in Wimbledon.

Ant’s former personal assistant headed to the spa for some pre-wedding pampering with her daughters.

Anne-Marie shares her daughters with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

