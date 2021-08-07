Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett’s wedding takes place today (August 7), but one famous face has revealed they won’t be in attendance.

Ant’s Britain’s Got Talent pal Amanda Holden has taken to social media to reveal she won’t be attending the nuptials.

Ant and Anne-Marie are due to tie the knot today in Hampshire.

And, ahead of the ceremony, Amanda has revealed why she won’t be there to see them say their vows.

Ant McPartlin wedding: Why isn’t Amanda going?

Amanda has sent Ant and Anne-Marie a sweet message ahead of their nuptials today.

And she’s explained why she won’t be there to witness them becoming husband and wife.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amanda shared a throwback picture of herself with Ant.

The picture shows Ant, best man Declan Donnelly and fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon larking about on a private jet.

Amanda sent her apologises for her absence today alongside the picture.

She said: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day.”

Amanda then revealed why she wouldn’t be there.

“We are still away,” she said, adding the sunshine emoji.

Amanda then shared a sweet message to the couple, and also revealed a cute nickname for the bride-to-be.

“Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day.”

So what do we know about Ant’s nuptials?

Ant and Anne-Marie will tie the knot today at a church in Hampshire.

Dec will be best man and guests including Holly Willoughby are expected to attend.

The reception is being held at swanky hotel Heckfield Place.

And Ant is apparently set to foot the bill for 100 friends and family to stay at the hotel, costing a reported £100,000.

The wedding is thought to be taking place over three days, with festivities kicking off last night.

Tomorrow, guests are expected to enjoy a lavish breakfast at the hotel to round off celebrations.

