When Ant McPartlin announced he was engaged to Anne-Marie Corbett, it didn’t take long for news to circulate that his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong was supposedly devastated.

But was she really upset?

From what it appears, the professional makeup artist was pretty settled spending the festive period with her beloved dog Hurley.

Lisa Armstrong has hit back at claims she was ‘heartbroken’ over Ant’s engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, she told her Instagram followers that she was super happy with how her Christmas tree turned out – despite having no one to share it with.

She said: “So in love with my Christmas tree this year, just a shame no one will get to see it!”

But let’s be honest, we’re sure Lisa wasn’t the only one spending the festive day without her family.

In fact, thousands of Brits across the country were in the same boat following Boris Johnson’s Christmas lockdown measures.

Ant proposed to girlfriend Anne-Marie over Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant engaged: Lisa Armstrong hits back at ‘heartbroken’ claims

Just yesterday, Lisa, 44, hit back at claims Ant’s Christmas proposal left her “heartbroken”.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, she said: “Exactly just made up rubbish…. don’t understand why they can’t leave me alone!!!”

Just made up rubbish…. don’t understand why they can’t leave me alone!!!

She also agreed with another user, who wrote: “It’s insane, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, children are going hungry and people are losing businesses and homes daily but they choose to pick at you about an ex.

“People’s mental health is at an all time low, tomorrow they’ll be #bekind again all over it.”

Ant and Lisa’s divorce was finalised in April this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The makeup artist replied to the tweet by labelling the news “ridiculous” – and we really couldn’t agree more.

It was only last summer that Lisa appeared to have found love herself, with new man James Green.

Meanwhile, just months later, the star reportedly splashed out on a £3.8 million home in West London.

The stunning new semi-detached property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two cloakrooms.

Lisa reportedly found herself a new man (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant may have found love with the couple’s former assistant but it’s always difficult seeing an ex move on.

Let Lisa move on!

Personally, I think it’s time we all cut Lisa some slack.

It’s pretty clear she’s taken all the right steps to move on with her life, so why won’t the public let her?

Ant has moved on with his life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

We didn’t see stories about Ant reportedly being heartbroken when she was pictured with someone else.

In fact, it seems most people are focused on wanting Lisa to be stuck perpetual heartbreak.

Why is that fair?

It’s clear Lisa has put the past firmly behind her, so maybe it’s time we ALL should do the same.

