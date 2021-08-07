Ant McPartlin has posed with his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett after their wedding in Hampshire today (August 7).

Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot at St Michael’s Church in front of family and famous friends.

Phillip Schofield, David Walliams, Christine Lampard, Cat Deeley and of course Declan Donnelly were all on hand to wish the happy couple well.

While Amanda Holden couldn’t make it, Ant’s Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon was there for the service.

Ant and Anne-Marie share a kiss after becoming husband and wife (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Ant McPartlin wedding: What did the bride wear?

Anne-Marie looked radiant as she stepped out of the church on her new husband’s arm.

The pair posed for pictures underneath a pretty flower arch, which a team of florists have been assembling over the last day.

Arriving at the ceremony just after 1pm, Anne-Marie gave onlookers the first glimpse of her exquisite wedding dress.

And she looked nothing less than stunning in her long white one-shoulder gown.

The sheer strap featured pretty flowers and petal detailing, which flowed down the back of the dress and over the front of the bodice.

She wore a long veil and, in her hands, carried a gorgeous bouquet in shades of purple.

Her bridesmaids wore long lilac dresses, while Dec’s wife Ali Astall arrived with the flower girls, who were wearing pretty white dresses.

The fact Ali arrived with the flower girls – and was seen holding hands with one – suggested the couple’s daughter Isla was one of the tiny bridesmaids.

Anne-Marie looked stunning in her one-shoulder gown (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Where is the reception taking place?

Afterwards, the guests headed to the swanky Heckfield Place hotel to celebrate the union.

A source revealed: “Ant is paying for 100 friends to stay at £1,000 per night and has told them to send the spa bill to his £5,000 per night honeymoon suite.”

Ahead of the wedding, the couple’s vicar shared her thoughts on the big day.

Reverend Canon Dr Marion de Quidt shared her “joy” at presiding over the nuptials.

She said: “I’m looking forward to sharing in their joy, and I’m looking forward to the blessings for their future.

“That’s all I can say right now, but God bless, it’s going to be a wonderful time.”

