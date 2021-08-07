Ant McPartlin arrives at church with Declan Donnelly ahead of wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin has arrived at the church ahead of his wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett – with best pal Declan Donnelly in tow.

Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 45, has been pictured alongside Dec, also 45, outside St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

Ant McPartlin was all smiles as he arrived at his wedding with pal Declan Donnelly (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

The Geordie due were all smiles as they stood underneath a beautiful arch of pink and lilac flowers.

Ant and Dec looked seriously dapper in black suits, white shirts and bowties.

Ant McPartlin wedding: Showbiz guests arrive

Their showbiz pals have also begun arriving at the stunning village church too, ahead of the ceremony getting underway.

Phillip Schofield was was snapped grinning underneath the floral arch.

Phillip Schofield was one of the first to arrive (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Smiling at waiting photographers, the This Morning star was wearing a black suit, white shirt and fancy patterned tie.

Dermot O’Leary and his wife Dee have been spotted, along with Frank and Christine Lampard and David Walliams and Keeley Hazell.

Ant and Dec’s former SMTV co-star Cat Deeley as well as her husband Patrick Kielty were all smiles as they arrived at the church.

‘I’m looking forward to sharing their joy’

Reverend Canon Dr Marion de Quidt will preside over Ant and Anne-Marie’s wedding.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she has said: “I’m looking forward to sharing in their joy, and I’m looking forward to the blessings for their future.

“That’s all I can say right now, but God bless, it’s going to be a wonderful time.”

The wedding is set to be a real showbiz affair.

But the couple’s pal Amanda Holden will not be attending the nuptials.

Currently on holiday, Amanda wrote on Instagram: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day.”

