Anne Hegerty once revealed she spent most of her life being told she wasn’t “good enough” for her mum.

The Chase quizzer, 62, opened up about her childhood in a 2019 interview and admitted she felt like the “family loser”.

At the time, Anne said joining the game show as The Governess changed her life.

Anne admitted she felt like the “family loser” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Anne Hegerty say?

When asked whether The Chase had changed her life, Anne told Starts at 60 at the time: “Totally, completely, 100 per cent. Nothing is the same.

“I feel so much more confident. I’ve spent most of my life thinking I’m the family loser. Now suddenly I’m not!”

Anne admitted she felt like the “family loser” because she was always “compared” to her “wonderful and fabulous” mum.

Anne on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Compared to everyone except my dad, I did, he was seen as the uber loser. I spent most of my life being compared to my mum with everyone saying, ‘You mum is so wonderful and fabulous and amazing and stupendous and you’re not good enough for her.'”

Anne said “everybody loved” her mum and “loathed” her dad.

She told the publication that people would say: “That girl is so much like her dad, she’s not good enough for the other”.

The quizzer also said she felt her mum would have been “conflicted” about her doing The Chase because of the “competitive element”.

The star said “everybody loved” her “wonderful” mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne added that her mum would rather she have been “charming and had social skills”.

The star is known for being The Governess on The Chase.

Anne also stole the hearts of the nation during her stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2018.

During her time in the jungle, Anne openly spoke about having autism.

Anne opened up about her autism (Credit: Boundless Productions/ITV)

What did Anne say about her autism?

She also discussed having autism during ITV’s The Chasers Road Trip, which aired in January.

The show saw Anne and her co-stars Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace travel around America.

During one episode, Anne became overwhelmed while visiting a country music venue and removed herself from the situation.

She told the cameras: “One of the things that quite often goes along with autism is certain sensory issues.

“Sometimes I need to just take myself away, have a bit of quiet, jump on the WiFi, do a bit of online quizzing and I’m fine.”

