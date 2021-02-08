The Mastermind presenter job could go to The Chase star Anne Hegerty, after she became favourite to take over John Humphrys.

The popular quiz goddess, nicknamed The Governess on the ITV show, is atop bookies’ lists to become the new presenter of the long-running BBC One quiz show.

John stunned the showbiz world when he announced his retirement from the show after 18 years.

Anne is a star on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Could Anne be the next Mastermind presenter?

Bookies Betway have produced its list of the runners and riders to replace 77-year-old John.

Anne is at the top of the odds as 9/2 favourite.

Following in second place is Victoria Coren-Mitchell at 11/2, with Pointless presenter Richard Osman third at 7/1.

Anne’s colleague and fellow Chaser, Jenny Ryan, is also on the list, coming in as fourth favourite at 10/1.

More Chasers are also on the list – Shaun Wallace is at 12/1, Mark Labbett is 14/1 and Paul Sinha is 20/1.

The Chase host, Bradley Walsh, is on the the list too, but is a longshot at 33/1.

John Humphrys is quitting Mastermind after 18 years (Credit: BBC)

Who else has hosted Mastermind?

Mastermind first appeared on BBC screens in 1972, and introduced its famous black chair and ominous music.

The series’ first host was Magnus Magnusson, who presented the show until 1997.

Peter Snow then took over in 1998, and then in 2001 Clive Anderson became host.

When Clive only lasted for a year, John took over the reins.

Susanna Reid is linked to the Mastermind presenting job (Credit: WeirPhotos / SplashNews.com)

Who else is fancied for the job?

A spokesperson for Betway said: “Broadcasting legend John Humphrys will be sorely missed as The Mastermind host, after 18 years and more than 750 shows!

“Britain’s brightest brains are leading the hopefuls to be the next quizmaster, the Chase’s Anne Hegerty is favourite at 9/2 followed by Only Connect’s Victoria Coren Mitchell and Pointless’s Richard Osman at 11/2 and 7/1.”

Other names – albeit unlikely – on the bookies’ list include Susanna Reid at 18/1 and Chris Tarrant at 50/1.

BBC news anchor Mishal Husain is 10/1.

