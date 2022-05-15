Anna Richardson, the Naked Attraction presenter, has shared her ‘heartbreak’ following her split from Sue Perkins.

TV personality Anna, 51, and former Great British Bake Off host Sue, reportedly split last summer.

They were a couple for seven years after getting together in 2014.

Their break up came just months after Anna spoke about the possibility of becoming a parent.

Anna Richardson and Sue Perkins were together for seven years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anna Richardson on heartbreak

Speaking to The Mirror, Anna admitted that relationship endings do not get easier as time passes.

Indeed, even a lifetime of experience and undergoing such developments doesn’t cushion the blow.

Anna, who was previously in a relationship with TV producer Charles Martin for 18 years, told the tabloid: “No one can ever prepare you for it.

“Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it.”

Anna was previously in a relationship for 18 years before her time with Sue (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

‘Heartbreak is a mystery’

At the time of their split, Anna and Sue reportedly felt “devastated”.

A newspaper source also claimed to The Sun back then: “We’re all hoping they can patch things up and sort out their differences but for now it appears to be all over.”

No one can ever prepare you for it.

However, Anna is believed to have been single since the end of her time with Sue in 2021.

And it seems she believes a broken heart is still painful, no matter what stage of life it happens.

Naked Attraction’s Anna is single (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

In the interview, Anna added: “I suppose I don’t know whether you become more resilient as you get older, but heartbreak definitely is still that mystery that needs to be solved, and how to get over it and become stronger.”

Reflecting on ageing, Anna also noted how life milestones – such as turning 50 or the menopause – can make people question their relationships.

Indicating she has a lot of friends going through divorces, she suggested it can be a “visceral realisation” to come to terms with no longer being able to have the option of having children.

