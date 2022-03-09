Naked Attraction laid bare – all the mad questions you’ve ever asked yourself answered

Naked Attraction on Channel 4 is now on its ninth series – those pods sure have seen a lot of fleshy bits.

The premise is of course mental – strangers strip off to gradually reveal all of themselves to potential suitors.

Warts, intimate piercings, unsightly shaving rashes and all!

And yet it’s compelling viewing for millions.

But what’s it really like to appear on Naked Attraction – and what goes on behind the scenes? Let’s answer all your questions!

The Naked Attraction contestants hit the pods in pursuit of love – and Twitter persecution! (Credit: Channel 4)

How long are the Naked Attraction contestants naked for?

Naked Attraction episodes last an hour but it takes ages to film each show and the contestants are in the buff for hours. And HOURS.

Some episodes take up to 12 hours to shoot, meaning the poor contestants stand around on set nude for about half a day.

Former contestant DJ Daryl Williams told Birmingham Live: “I was told that my episode was the shortest they did at only seven hours but some took twelve.”

The contestants also have to remove their clothes before the cameras even start rolling and be in the studio bright and early in the morning at 7am.

Former contestant Gavin also told iNews: “You’ve got about two hours of standing in a box before it all starts. It ended up being from seven in the morning to three in the afternoon to film half an hour of television.

“They came round and took loads of pictures for the mash-ups. It was quite a lengthy process but enjoyable.”

What happens before they strip off?

Each contestant is given two chaperones a-piece who follow them around all day.

Security is very high on set!

The production team make extra sure that the pickers don’t see who goes into the boxes – God forbid you see their jawline before their genitals!

Naked Attraction is hosted by Anna Richardson (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens if a man gets too ‘excited’?

Host Anna Richardson spoke on the Andy Jaye podcast last month and revealed an awkward moment where a contestant had to be escorted off the set to sort himself out.

She said: “There was a young man who I think might have been in the pink pod. He was getting a little bit excited about what was about to happen.

“So our lovely floor manager, Dave the floor manager, had to go ‘come on’ and just had to escort him off the floor for a little while, just to calm down.

“And then he was brought back onto set. It always happens. Boys being boys – you can’t control your anatomy can you? So, there’s a little bit of excitement.”

According to former contestants, the Naked Attraction contestants don’t get paid at all (Credit: Channel 4)

How much do Naked Attraction contestants get paid?

Surprisingly, the contestants aren’t paid at all for stripping on the telly.

However, the few people who are on standby and don’t get to be naked in front of the nation, get paid £75 just for being in the studios.

Gavin revealed: “If you’re on standby and you don’t appear on the show then you get paid £75 for being in the room. You don’t get paid if you’re on the show.

“I got accepted. I think it’s quite hard to get rejected – most people who apply get on.”

Does the show pay for the date at the end?

Yes, at least Channel 4 coughs up for what is mostly a super-cringe date in the tackiest-looking bar they’ve managed to find.

The picker and ‘pickee’ put their clothes on and meet up just hours after they’ve filmed the picking.

Each person is given £50 to cover their part of the date and whatever they don’t spend they can keep.

So – for anyone thinking of applying – if you’ve already decided you’re not into your date, let them buy the first round, then make your excuses and order the best Deliveroo of your life on the way home.

Not bad!

The contestants are asked to remove their clothes during the audition (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Naked Attraction scripted?

While the dating show isn’t scripted, the ‘pickers’ are definitely given some guidance from producers on what they want to see happen.

The makers will ask the pickers to talk about contestants’ body parts or mention something specific so they can weave in their sexual preferences.

Ex-contestant Millie Norris gave Fabulous Magazine an eye-opening example, explaining: “At one point, I complimented everyone’s body apart from one, so they stopped the show and said ‘can you make sure you talk about his penis?'”

Does the show struggle to find contestants?

Hell, no. While you might prefer to gnaw your own elbow off than appear naked in front of the nation – your boss! your mother in law! your old English teacher! – via their TV screens, plenty of people are desperate to.

The show is always inundated with hopefuls. Each series thousands of people apply to lose their clothes and find love.

So the notion of Brits being prudish is well and truly outdated!

What happens during the audition?

Millie revealed that you have to be naked in your audition too.

Awkward!

She said: “They asked me some questions then asked me to get changed. Then they ask you more questions while you’re sat there naked.

“I hadn’t expected them to ask me to get naked on camera in the interview. I don’t think it was mentioned to me before.”

She continued: “I was happy doing it, I’m not a shy person, but it was weird.”

Former contestant Jimmy Ladgrove also explained that the audition process is “quite rigorous”.

He said: “Channel 4 would pick anyone irrespective of body type and sexuality or race. There’s no airbrushing. It’s great- really positive.”

Jimmy also revealed that he “had to sign a contract” to say he wouldn’t shave his beard, chest or pubes ahead of appearing on the show.

Naked Attraction is currently on Wednesdays at 10pm on Channel 4.

