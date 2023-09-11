‘Poignant’ moment Amy Walsh’s ill dad walked her down aisle at wedding: ‘He only has a certain amount of time left’

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has spoken about the “poignant” moment her ill father walked her down the aisle at her wedding last week.

Amy’s father is currently battling an incurable form of cancer – however, he managed to make it to the wedding, which took place in Montenegro.

Amy Walsh talks moment her ill dad walked her down the aisle at her wedding

Last week, Amy tied the knot with her partner, Toby-Alexander Smith in a lavish ceremony in Montenegro.

Discussing the big day with OK! magazine, Amy revealed that her father, who is battling an incurable form of cancer, made it to the ceremony.

Amy explained that her father’s inclusion on her big day was something that happened at the “eleventh hour”.

“My dad isn’t very well and we weren’t sure until the 11th hour if he would be able to come,” she told the publication.

Amy gushed over her father’s role at the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh emotional talking about her dad at her wedding

Amy then continued. “My brother handed me over to my dad, who walked me down the last bit. He knows he only has a certain amount of time left, so it was important for him to be there. It’s a cancer you can’t cure, but you can live with it and he’s doing well fighting it.”

Toby then continued, saying that Amy’s father was very “emotional” walking his daughter down the aisle. He then went on to say that it was a very “poignant” moment for him [Toby].

At the reception, the Emmerdale star revealed that her father had given a brief speech.

“My dad also said a few words, which was lovely. He wasn’t well enough to stand and talk for a long time, but he told an anecdote about when I was little. It had everyone in tears,” she said.

Amy and Toby met in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy and Toby-Alexander

Amy and Toby met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. Amy’s sister, Kimberley Walsh, was taking part in that series.

They began dating and in 2021 welcomed their first child together, a little girl called Bonnie. In August 2022, they announced their engagement.

Amy, of course, is best known for her roles in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. She also recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, making it all the way to the final.

Toby, meanwhile, is best known for playing the role of Gray Atkins on EastEnders. He’s also appeared in Doctors.

