Emmerdale star Amy Walsh marries EastEnders’ Toby-Alexander Smith in secret ceremony: ‘Pure bliss’

Amy Walsh and her partner, Toby-Alexander Smith, have officially tied the knot after being together for three years.

The happy couple first met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019.

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith married

Last week, Amy and Toby officially got married after over three years together.

The happy couple officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the foothills of Montenegro, they have revealed.

Amy, 36, and Toby, 32, spoke to OK! magazine about the wedding and finally being a married couple.

“It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more. I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss,” Amy told the publication.

Amy and Toby married in Montenegro (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith discuss their wedding

The ceremony itself took place at the Talici Hill Rustic Villas, a 17th-century property the couple fell in love with during a whirlwind visit to the country eight months ago.

100 of the couple’s nearest and dearest made the trip out to Montenegro for the ceremony.

Amy also revealed a touching gesture her sister, Kimberley Walsh, did for her.

“Kimberley gave me the ring she inherited from my grandma. She wears it every day and it epitomises my grandma. I wore it on my little finger so I had my grandma and grandad with me on the day, which was amazing,” she said.

Toby and Amy have a daughter together (Credit: ITV)

Amy gets emotional discussing the big day

Toby then went on to reveal that they had chosen the song playing while Amy walked down the aisle for Bonnie, their daughter. The song in question was Billy Joel’s “She’s Got A Way”.

The Emmerdale star then revealed that her dad, who is currently battling incurable cancer, walked her down the aisle. Amy said that they weren’t sure whether he’d be attending or not until the last minute.

“My brother handed me over to my dad, who walked me down the last bit. He knows he only has a certain amount of time left, so it was important for him to be there. It’s a cancer you can’t cure, but you can live with it and he’s doing well fighting it,” she said.

At the end of the interview, Amy revealed that she would like more children, but she and Toby are enjoying life as a family of three at the moment.

