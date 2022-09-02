Amy Hart shows off baby bump days after pregnancy announcement

Amy Hart is having a baby and has showed off her bump in a set of gorgeous new pictures.

The Love Island star announced on Loose Women on Monday (August 29) that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason.

And she looked every inch the glowing mum-to-be as she stepped out in London last night (September 1).

Amy Hart gave a glimpse of her baby bump in a pink cutaway dress (Credit: Cover Images)

Amy Hart and her baby bump enjoy night on the town

Mum-to-be Amy wore a pink ruched cut-out dress to Subway’s First Taste event.

The party was held to try out the sandwich chain’s new limited-edition Buffalo Chicken Sub. It launches next week.

She was joined by fellow Love Island stars Andrew Le Page, Joe Garratt, Josh Le Grove, Billy Brown and Coco Lodge.

A host of Love Island stars and Tallia Storm were at the party (Credit Cover Images)

Cute pregnancy announcement

On Loose Women, Amy revealed that she was between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant.

She is expected to have her baby in March 2023.

She also admitted that she pretended to be tipsy on her 30th birthday. This was so that nobody would notice she was sober and guess her exciting news.

The star has been candid about her fertility journey in the past.

In 2019, she revealed that she had frozen some of her eggs because a test had indicated that her fertility levels were low for her age.

She revealed on Monday that her pregnancy was “unexpected”. As a result, she plans to donate her eggs if she doesn’t need them in the future.

So when can you scoff Subway’s new sarnie

The chain’s Buffalo Chicken Sub, which features marinated chicken breast in a fiery Buffalo glaze and a creamy blue cheese dressing, officially goes on sale across the UK on September 7.

It will be available until 8 November.

