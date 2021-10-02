Question Time viewers praise Amy Hart as a ‘breath of fresh air’ as she argues for change in police recruitment

Question Time viewers have praised former Love Island star Amy Hart after her appearance on the topical news discussion show.

Amy, 29, took her place on the panel last night (Thursday September 30) and spoke about the issues of the day.

And soon, viewers praised her for her confidence and commonsense ideas.

Amy made a range of good points on Question Time (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Question Time with Amy Hart last night?

Amy joined Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice, Shadow Child Poverty Secretary Wes Streeting, journalist Ella Whelan and Confederation of British Industry president Karen Bilimoria.

Discussion soon turned to the murder of Sarah Everard and the safety of women on our streets.

Amy confidently spoke about the case and even called for change when recruiting police officers.

“You’re taught from a young age, if you lose your mum, look for a policeman and I think 99% of them are good,” she said.

“However, I think you need more psychological tests before you become a policeman.

“Going round in twos, so when you see two policemen, you know it’s legitimate.”

Amy also provided her views on education and called for the gap between state and private schools to be lessened.

How did viewers react to Amy’s confident appearance?

Her commonsense views and confident debating skills soon won her praise on Twitter, with some calling her a “breath of fresh air”.

One viewer wrote: “I know it shouldn’t be a surprise, but what a breath of fresh air and honesty @amyhart1707 was on #bbcqt.

“So good to hear an eloquent, passionate speaker without a party line to follow. Amy for PM and Southgate for Deputy!”

Another said: “Blimey… impressed with Amy..who knew? She wasn’t like this on Love Island. Very articulate and talking sense #bbcqt.”

A third commented: “Go Amy Hart!

“Never heard of her before, but she’s got more fight & authenticity than blimmin Wes Streeting on #Equality & #Education.”

When Amy met Sir Keir

In the past week, Amy has revealed a deeper interest in politics after she interviewed Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer in Brighton during the party’s annual conference.

Writing in The I, she said: “Meeting Keir was so lovely.

“I knew he’d be polite and nice but I met such a genuine, kind man who really wants to make a change.

She also said the invitation to interview him came as a surprise.

“It was a shock to us all when the email landed in the inbox asking if I would like to interview Keir Starmer and chair a Q&A for young people from around the country. Of course I said yes!”