Netflix’s American Murder: The Family Next Door killer Chris Watts has divulged sickening details of his crimes in an open letter from prison.

The murderer, who features in the documentary, discussed killing his wife Shanann in a letter penned from behind bars.

Watts, who previously insisted the killing was not premeditated, said in the letter that he thought about killing his wife for “weeks”.

Chris Watts divulged sickening details in a prison letter (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What did Chris Watts write in his open letter?

He wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail: “All the weeks of me thinking about killing her, and now I was faced with it. When she started to get drowsy, I somehow knew how to squeeze the jugular veins until it cut off the blood flow to her brain, and she passed out…

“I knew if I took my hands off of her, she would still keep me from Nikki [Kessinger, with whom he was having an affair]. They asked me why she couldn’t fight back, it’s because she couldn’t fight back.

Read more: American Murder on Netflix: What is life in prison like for Chris Watts?

“Her eyes filled with blood; as she looked at me and she died. I knew she was gone when she relieved herself.”

The Netflix doc centered on the Watts family murders (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

American Murder killer tried to smother daughters before killing them

Elsewhere in his writing, Watts also said he used a pillow to try to smother their two young daughters, but they regained consciousness.

He killed them later, after driving to the remote location at an oil field where he would bury Shanann’s body.

They asked me why she couldn’t fight back, it’s because she couldn’t fight back.

Shanann was pregnant when Watts killed her. Their daughters, Celeste and Bella, were aged just three and four.

Shanann, with her daughters Bella and Celeste (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Netflix killer serving five life sentences

Watts committed his crimes in 2018 and is serving five life sentences.

He is currently locked up at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security facility in Waupun, Wisconsin.

Read more: Rose West & Myra Hindley with Trevor McDonald: Viewers praise ex prisoner for punching child killer

Watts was previously at a prison in Colorado, but authorities moved him for security reasons.

According to People, he is kept on lockdown for 23 hours a day and has little to do in his cell, but is allowed to have pictures of his family next to his bed and also a Bible.

– American Murder: The Family Next Door is available to watch now on Netflix

Have you watched the documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.