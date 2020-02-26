Amazon is selling a pregnant Barbie-style doll for kids and mums say it's 'so wrong'

Parents aren't happy about a Barbie-style doll they've spotted for sale on Amazon.

Priced at just £3.87, the doll is causing quite a stir because the Barbie lookalike is actually pregnant.

However, far from thinking the doll is simply teaching tots about the birds and the bees, mums have slammed the fact that it's even for sale, stating that kids should be kids.

The doll appears to be just like any other, until you take a look inside its belly (Credit: Amazon)

The Dinglong Real Pregnant Doll Suit Mum Doll and Dress features a doll sporting a rounded tummy.

Underneath her dress – which comes in a colour choice of bright pink, light pink or blue – is a pregnant belly.

Read more: Women can get pregnant by swimming in the same pool as men, child protection boss claims

The doll's belly is removable and inside lies a baby doll – so your child's essentially performing a cesarean section on their doll.

I can understand maybe getting this for your child if you were pregnant and trying to explain to your child, but other than that, no just nooo!

Commenting on Facebook, one mum said: "Think this is so wrong. Why do little girls need to know about reproduction, let kids be kids!"

One mum said we should let kids be kids (Credit: Amazon)

Another added: "I can understand maybe getting this for your child if you were pregnant and trying to explain to your child, but other than that, no just nooo!"

However, others thought the doll was actually quite a good idea.

"It’s a doll showing what’s inside a pregnant mum's tummy!" one woman stated.

Read more: Asda is selling a £1.30 wonder product that helps get kids to sleep in 10 minutes

Others said they would have "loved" the doll when they were a child.

She said: "Not like it’s showing how a baby’s made. I think it’s a great idea. When we where kids we used to stuff a doll or teddy up our top and pretend we where having a baby."

Reviews for the doll – which will give you change from £4 – have actually been pretty, ahem, glowing.

Others liked the doll and said they'd have loved it when they were kids (Credit: Amazon)

"My four-year-old granddaughter is baby and pregnancy daft at the moment and she saw this dolly somewhere so asked me to get it for her. As usual Amazon came up trumps!" said one happy shopper.

"She absolutely loves this dolly and has great fun with it, it’s actually quite well made for the price of it – the tummy comes off and there’s a wee baby inside," she said.

"Money well spent!" the gran added.

What do you think of the doll? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.