Mums rave over £1.30 hero product that helps get kids to sleep in just 10 minutes!

We very much doubt that bedtime is your favourite time of day if you're a parent.

Bedtime stories, a warm bottle of milk, a cosy cuddle from Mum and Dad, but nothing seems to get your little one to drift off into the land of nod.

Until now.

Your tot will sleep like a, ahem, baby with Asda's hero product (Credit: Pexels)

Mums are raving over a product that costs just £1.30 and apparently gets their kids off to sleep in just 10 minutes.

Taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook page, one mum revealed the astounding parenting hack.

She said that Asda's Little Angels Bedtime Massage Mist, which costs just £1.30, helped to soothe her two kids to sleep in no time at all.

She wrote: "Little Angels Massage Mist, I bathed my kids and put this on them both."

The woman continued to reveal: "My son is four years old and my daughter is five months old and it worked a charm, got them in pyjamas and they were both asleep within 10 minutes."

She added: "It's usually hard to get my son to go to sleep on time, [he] always plays up."

The Little Angels mist is part of the supermarket's baby range and promises to moisturise skin while also leaving it soft and smooth.

The Little Angels Bedtime Massage Mist costs just £1.30 (Credit: Asda)

Asda said: "It contains a lavender and chamomile fragrance and is perfect for baby massage to relax baby before bedtime."

The product blurb added: "Our light mist, containing cotton seed extract, will moisturise your baby's skin leaving it soft and smooth."

Many mums agreed and said they too used the hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and paediatrician approved product on their little ones.

"I use this on my little boy too!" one said.

Another said she was going to try the product on her sons "so they're not up till 11pm".

"My daughter has woken up an hour after going to bed each night with teething. Used this tonight and she's settled straight away and still there," said another happy customer.

The product is said to work on babies, children and even adults (Credit: Pixabay)

Some parents even said they had used it on themselves.

"This stuff is good for adults who struggle to settle into sleep too," they said. "It's just as good as Sleepy cream from Lush at a fraction of the price."

At £1.30 a bottle, it's most definitely worth a try!

