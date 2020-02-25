Stacey Solomon fans are obsessed with the contents of her fridge!

With Through The Keyhole reportedly being axed, getting a glimpse inside the homes of the rich and famous may soon be a thing of the past.

Which is why we were thrilled to discover that Stacey Solomon has opened the doors to not only her home, but her fridge too.

And to say her followers are obsessed with what's inside the chiller is an understatement.

View this post on Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, Loose Women star Stacey – a busy working mum of three – revealed that she's devised an ingenious life hack that saves time and keeps her chilled food super-organised.

Stacey's fans will know that she loves to tidy – even going as far as hanging up her crisps in the cupboard on handy hooks. However, her fridge tidying is something else – and something we can't wait to implement.

Stacey revealed she's moved on from her labelled jars for pasta and cereal and is now using glass containers in the fridge to store veggies.

And, not only that, she chops her vegetables before putting them into the labelled tubs to save herself time in the week.

Stacey has revealed an ingenious life hack that means she saves time mid-week (Credit: Instagram)

This means she can whip up a quick, healthy feast for her family in between work and the school run.

Stacey revealed she spent Sunday doing some meal prep for the week.

This involved chopping vegetables for the mid-week dinners and placing them in see-through glass storage containers labelled with the days of the week.

There were also containers for soup, meat, salad, fish and pastry.

An untidy fridge has been known to trigger Stacey's anxiety (Credit: Instagram)

Filming herself peeling potatoes and chopping onions, carrots and cauliflower, she revealed that she found filling her empty containers "motivating".

"Getting a few dinners ready for the week. I'm sorry if this is boring but it's the only thing that motivates me to get it done," Stacey said.

She then peeled back the doors of her fridge and revealed the finished result.

"Okay, this is going to look really sad but it makes me so happy," she said.

Okay, this is going to look really sad but it makes me so happy.

She added: "This will get me through to Wednesday because veggies don't last more than three days peeled."

Sharing more tips, she said: "I keep the potatoes in water or they go brown – but at least I know I can come home from work and just chuck everything in."

And she did just that when she came home from work on Monday, with her chopped veggies saving her from tears.

Stacey whipped up a quick shepherd's pie when she got home from work using her pre-chopped ingredients (Credit: Instagram)

"Time to get dinner on. Shepherd's pie tonight. There's no better feeling than not having to chop an onion," she said, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

You can find fridge storage containers like Stacey's in Ikea.

You can buy storage containers just like Stacey's from Ikea (Credit: Ikea)

The one-litre glass food containers, with bamboo lid, cost £4.50, with many other different size and shape options also available.

Although you'll have to add the Solomon-style labels yourself!

