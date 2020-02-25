This Morning viewers say Holly Willoughby looks 'insane' in her 'sophisticated' Zara shirt

After the ditsy-print minidress she wore on Monday's show was declared a fashion miss by This Morning viewers, Holly Willoughby has wowed with her latest look.

Posting her #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed her look for Shrove Tuesday.

She was wearing a pair of black slimline trousers by J Crew teamed with an ecru blouse from high street retailer Zara and pointy black court shoes.

Holly was the epitome of sophisticated elegance as she joined Phillip Schofield on the This Morning sofa (Credit: ITV)

The flowing silk blouse costs £59.99 and is available online in sizes extra small through to extra extra large.

The blurb states the top is a "collared blouse with long sleeves, an asymmetric hem and a button-up front".

And, if reaction from the viewers is anything to go by, it won't be in stock for long!

Read more: Missguided adds to its doggy clothing range so you can twin with your dog in matching hoodies

"Morning Holly, you look fantastic," said one fan.

Another added: "Classy as always."

"Very sophisticated darling," said another, adding three love heart eye emojis.

Love this look – simple and classic.

"You look insane," another fan commented.

"Loving the outfit Holly," another said.

"Love this look – simple and classic," said another fan.

Others commented on Holly's slender figure and asked how she keeps in shape, while some said the star suited trousers.

"Very smart, I love you in trousers, they suit you very well Holly," they said.

Others said she was "sensible" for wearing trousers to complete This Morning's "pancake challenge".

Read more: McDonald's is selling its breakfast pancakes all day today to celebrate Shrove Tuesday

"Trousers for the pancake challenge, very sensible," they said.

TV viewers had previously raved about the dress that Holly wore on last weekend's Dancing On Ice.

They declared the presenter looked gorgeous in her "ice queen" dress for the show's movie week.

Holly's shirt costs £59.99 and is available online now (Credit: Zara)

A little pricer than her Zara shirt, Holly's dress was covered in sequins and made by designer Narces.

Heart FM presenter Amanda Holden also proved to be a high street shopper this week as she headed to work in a bargain Zara outfit.

The emerald green top and skirt had been reduced in the sale and her entire outfit came in at under £14.

Sadly it's now sold out – you snooze, you lose, fashion fans!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.