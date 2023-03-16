Amanda Owen fans rally around as she shares news of ‘heartbreaking’ death

Amanda Owen took to Twitter with the news of a death near the family farm, as fans shared their support at the ‘heartbreaking’ story.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda shared that a friend’s “old and much-loved horse’ died today.

But fans were heartbroken over the friend’s act of kindness for her own horses.

Farming Lives star Amanda Owen shared the sad news on her Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Amanda Owen shares news of ‘heartbreaking’ death

Amanda shared the news on Twitter today, as she wrote “a friend’s old and much-loved horse died today”.

But it was the story of what the friend did for Amanda’s horses that left fans emotional.

Amanda shared: “He came to the farm and brought the breakfast that he had prepared for her for our horses.”

So kind and thoughtful at an especially heartbreaking time.

Farming Lives host Amanda shared photos of the food that her friend brought after losing his own beloved horse.

One fan wrote: “That’s sad. So lovely of him to think of your horses in his time of grief.”

Someone else added: “So kind and thoughtful at an especially heartbreaking time.”

A third fan replied: “That’s got to me. Poor bloke, so good of him to think of your horses.”

Another fan added: “How very very sad, but kind of him to bring her bucket of what looks like veteran vitality for your horses.”

Amanda recently avoided ‘casualties’ on the farm

Amanda also shared that she recently avoided casualties on her own farm.

Ravenseat was flooded after heavy snowfall on the farm, and Amanda admitted it was a “horrendous” day on the farm.

A friends old & much loved horse 🐴 died today. He came to farm & brought the breakfast that he had prepared for her for our horses. 😢 pic.twitter.com/X6bvps5wTv — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) March 16, 2023

She shared the news of “serious flooding and dangerous situations” which made feeding her sheep diffcult.

Amanda shared a video where one of her sheep got caught up in flood water, but it luckily was able to get back on the grass.

She admitted: “You do your best but we were lucky that there were no casualties.”

Read more: Amanda Owen defended by fans as she sparks concern with farm photos of her children

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.