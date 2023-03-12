Amanda Owen has been defended by fans following some criticism on a recent Instagram post.

The 48-year-old Our Yorkshire Farm star took to social media to share a snap of the wintry conditions up north, showing her two daughters playing by the ivy river.

However, many were quick to slam shepherdess Amanda for letting her little ones play so closely to a frozen lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Amanda Owen on Instagram

“Don’t go on the ice, kids!” urged one fan in the comments. “Safety first.”

A second agreed: “I was just thinking the same thing.”

“Put a warning on this!” said a third. “Do not walk on ice. [Amanda] is a public figure and her kids can help save lives by giving good advice.”

“Love seeing the children out and about but also being careful near the frozen water,” a fourth chipped in. “Take care and have fun.”

Amanda Owen had to make a decision with her cattle due to icy weather (Credit: ITV)

However, Amanda’s fans were quick to defend the Channel 5 star from critics.

Put a warning on this! Do not walk on ice.

“Amanda knows where the girls are safe,” responded one follower to those who had safety concerns.

“She would not let them go where it wasn’t safe.”

Another hit back: “It isn’t Amanda’s responsibility to look after other people’s kids.”

And several others praised Amanda for letting her little ones have fun in nature.

“Just lovely watching your children having so much fun!” said one fan. “What a childhood!”

“More snow play – less computer play!” agreed a second. “Well done!”

“Amazing…so fab to see kids being kids. Playing and enjoying the snow. Not sat with a phone in their hands.”

Amanda ensures her nine children have fun in nature (Credit: Channel 5)

How has Our Yorkshire Farm coped in the poor weather?

While it’s a picturesque sight, Amanda has spoken about the difficulties the farm has spaced due to the frosty conditions.

“Moved the sheep and made ready for the incoming bad weather,” she wrote this week. “A forecast of heavy snow and wind is a bad combination to contend with for the moor sheep.

“Bringing them down and into the pastures is the way to go. It’s all downhill from here.”

Read more: Amanda Owen urged to ‘stay safe’ as she reveals she’s facing ‘bad’ ordeal on farm

Are you a fan of Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.