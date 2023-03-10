Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen was forced to take drastic measures on Ravenseat farm as she faced extreme weather this week.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess took to Instagram to reveal that her farm is set to be hit by a ‘bad combination’ of snow and wind.

But how did Amanda keep her farm safe?

Farming Lives host Amanda Owen took measures on Ravenseat farm to make ready for extreme weather (Credit: More4)

Amanda Owen admits she’s facing ‘bad combination’ on farm

Amanda has had a tough morning as she claimed ‘it’s all downhill from here’.

The Farming Lives host shared that she has been getting Ravenseat farm ready for some ‘incoming bad weather’.

Moved the sheep and made ready for the incoming bad weather.

The farm is set to face a forecast of heavy snow and wind today, which the Yorkshire Shepherdess revealed is a ‘bad combination’ for her sheep.

So Amanda moved the sheep down into the pastures with her son Miles to keep them safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Taking to Instagram, Amanda shared photos of her eventful time on the farm, including a video of her herding the sheep and a sweet selfie with Miles.

She captioned the post: “Moved the sheep and made ready for the incoming bad weather.

“A forecast of heavy snow & wind is a bad combination to contend with for the moor sheep.

“Bringing them down & into the pastures is the way to go. It’s all downhill from here.”

Amanda Owen fans urged the shepherdess to stay safe during ‘bad combination’ of weather (Credit: More4)

Many concerned fans then flooded the comments as they urged Amanda to ‘stay safe’ during the bad weather.

One wrote: “Stay safe, will the sheep all be ok?”

A second added: “Hope you all keep safe, endless battle with mother nature.”

Someone else said: “Ours are in for lambing, but we don’t have the extreme weather you do…so hope humans and animals all stay safe!”

Another commented: “Great photos weather is atrocious so take extra care.”

Read more: Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen admits health woes and ‘stress’ in candid Twitter update

Are you a fan of Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.