Amanda Owen sitting on a rock and speaking at an event
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen admits health woes and ‘stress’ in candid Twitter update

All hasn't been well on the farm

By Nancy Brown

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has sparked concern among her followers on Twitter as she revealed it’s been a “stressful couple of weeks”.

As well as the animals on her farm being poorly, it appears members of her human family have been too.

And, as a result, her devoted army of fans have rallied round, sending love and support to the Our Yorkshire Farm star.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen sitting on a rock
It’s been a ‘stressful’ time, the Yorkshire Shepherdess told her fans on Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen sparks fears on Twitter

Earlier today (March 4), Farming Lives star Amanda shared two updates to Twitter.

In her first, she revealed that the human members of her farming family had been poorly.

She shared: “Everyone has been afflicted with coughs, colds and the shivers this week.”

However, she did admit that she’d found a cure for the winter ailments.

Wrap up well and getting out and about around the farm is the cure-all,” she said.

Amanda admits to ‘stressful’ time

The farmer then revealed some of her animals have been poorly.

Sharing pictures of her beloved horse Hazel, she said: “It’s been a stressful couple of weeks as Hazel too has been in bad fettle. 

“Enforced box rest due to severe lameness in her near side hind leg. 

“Much time has been spent catastrophizing over potential causes and possible outcomes,” she shared.

Fans share support

Amanda’s followers were quick to send their love to the star.

One said: “Take care you lot.”

Another added: “Hope you all feel better soon.”

A third commented: “I pray for you lot to get better soon.”

Read more: Amanda Owen ‘infuriated’ as she admits ‘everthing that could go wrong did’

YouTube video player

