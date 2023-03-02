Amanda Owen left ‘infuriated’ as she admits ‘anything that could go wrong did’ in Twitter post

Amanda Owen vented her frustrations with her Twitter followers after a tough day on Ravenseat yesterday.

The shepherdess revealed that she had called on her son Reuben and his Land Rover to come to the rescue as disaster struck on her farm.

Taking to Twitter, Amanda detailed her struggles admitting that ‘anything that could go wrong absolutely did’.

Farming Lives star Amanda Owen revealed that she had a rough day on the farm yesterday (Credit: My4)

Amanda Owen on Twitter

Amanda was left overwhelmed after a series of unfortunate events played out on Ravenseat farm yesterday.

The shepherdess recalled three nightmare problems that struck the farm, including a horse escaping from his enclosure and bolting across the field.

Amanda’s vehicle had also become stuck in the bog on her farm.

But fortunately, her son Reuben and his red land rover came to the rescue.

Alongside a photos of the drama, Amanda shared the details of her ‘infuriating’ day.

Bogged vehicles, 🚜 escaped animals that moved quickly in wrong direction 🐎 or lame ones that didn’t 🐑.Nothing catastrophic but nevertheless infuriating. 🥴#yorkshire #shepherdess #farming pic.twitter.com/Yg9WKb7m73 — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) March 1, 2023

The Farming Lives host wrote: “What a day! Anything that could go wrong absolutely did. Bogged vehicles, escaped animals that moved quickly in wrong direction or lame ones that didn’t. Nothing catastrophic but nevertheless infuriating #yorkshire #shepherdess #farming.”

Amanda Owen admitted ‘anything that could go wrong absolutely did’ as she explains her nightmare day (Credit: My4)

Luckily, fans took to the comments to comfort the Our Yorkshire Farm star and wish her well.

One wrote: “All take care, sending best wishes, tomorrow is another day x.”

Someone else added: “Onwards and upwards. Hope today is better.”

Another commented: “Days like that are awful, I hope you have a better one today.”

