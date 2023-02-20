Amanda Owen fans shocked by her daughter Raven’s appearance as she shares news

Amanda Owen has shared the news that she’s welcomed eldest daughter Raven home after a stint at university.

The 21 year old went back to visit her family on their Ravenseat farm over the weekend to help with lambing season.

Amanda couldn’t help but share lots of sweet snaps of her daughter back home.

However, fans were left all saying the same thing about Raven’s appearance.

Amanda Owen’s eldest daughter Raven left Ravenseat to study at University (Credit: More4)

Amanda Owen welcomes her daughter Raven back home

The Yorkshire Shepherdess couldn’t hide her joy as she welcomed her eldest daughter home to help out at Ravenseat.

Raven went off to study at York St John’s University and graduated with a first class honours.

Raven is back in the thick of it this weekend.

The young farmer studied biomedical science and walked away with an impressive 72.67 awarded marks.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda celebrated the news of her daughter’s return with a variety of sweet snaps of her children helping out on the farm.

The clan have been busy catching their sheep so they can scan them in preparation for lambing season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

The Our Yorkshire Farm star captioned the post: “Raven is back in the thick of it this weekend. Everyone hands-on getting the yows through the pens for ultrasound pregnancy scanning.”

However, many fans noticed that some of Raven’s younger siblings, including Miles and Edith, appear to be a lot taller than the graduate now.

One fan wrote: “Omg Amanda…what are you feeding those kids. They’re growing up so fast, so tall and they’re all so beautiful, you must be one proud mum.”

Another said: “Miles is taller than you now Raven!”

Farming Lives star Amanda Owen welcomed her daughter back on Ravenseat farm over the weekend (Credit: More4)

Someone else wrote: “Since when did everyone get taller than Raven? Gorgeous family.”

A fourth added: “So how tall is Enid? She looks a little bit taller than Raven now.”

Read more: Amanda Owen calls out son Reuben in public Instagram message after his plea to fans

What did you think of Raven’s appearance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.