Amanda Owen calls out son Reuben in public Instagram message after his plea to fans

Amanda Owen has jokingly given her son Reuben a ticking off following his news with Instagram fans recently.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star, 48, took to Instagram to reply to Reuben, after he issued a plea to his followers.

Reuben, 19, asked his 62,000 followers if they knew of any vintage machinery, including tractors and diggers for sale. He accompanied his request with a neatly organised shed.

However, it left mum Amanda feeling in a playful mood. She then took to her own Instagram to make a joke about Reuben’s inconsistent neatness.

Taking to her own Instagram story, Amanda wrote: “Tell me Reuben… how is this shed tidier than your room?”

She added a number of pictures of socks, underpants and socks to prove her point.

What is Reuben doing now?

Having found fame on Our Yorkshire Farm, Reuben has struck out with his father Clive on their own venture.

How is this shed tidier than your room?

Titled Beyond The Yorkshire farm, Reuben and Clive, 68, have started a digging business venture.

Reuben impressed on the Channel 5 series with his constant graft on the farm at such a young age.

Amanda has fronted Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

In a recent Instagram post, Amanda showed off Reuben’s hard work fashioning a dry stone wall.

However, others were concerned he wasn’t taking proper precautions in keeping himself safe.

“Beautiful son, needs goggles on to protect those lovely eyes from flying chips though,” one person said.

Reuben has since started his own venture with dad, Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

A second agreed: “Hard working lad but should have eye protection.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Lovely. But please wear eye protection.”

