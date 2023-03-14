Amanda Owen talking on farm to camera on Farming Lives
Amanda Owen sparks concern as she shares ‘horrendous’ news following dangerous situation

'This was scary'

By Réiltín Doherty

Amanda Owen has sparked concern among fans on Twitter as she shared “horrendous” news following a ‘dangerous’ situation on the farm.

Amanda had previously shared that the farm had been hit with a “bad combination” of snow and wind.

Now, the snow and sleet have caused “serious flooding” and “dangerous situations” on Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda Owen crosses her arms on Farming Lives
Farming Lives star Amanda Owen has sparked concern after showing ‘horrendous’ conditions on the farm (Credit: Channel 4)

Amanda Owen on Twitter

Amanda shared a post on Twitter which showed the intense flooding on the farm.

She wrote: “Yesterday was horrendous. Sleet and snow thawing made for serious flooding and dangerous situations whilst trying to fodder the sheep.”

One video she shared showed large amounts of water flooding the farm.

We were lucky that there were no casualties

Another video showed Amanda yelling “aw come on!” as one of the sheep got caught up in the flood before luckily escaping back onto the grass.

Amanda continued: “They stayed on low-lying ground as gale force winds blew on tops but this was scary.

“You do your best but we were lucky that there were no casualties.”

Fans support Amanda after a dangerous situation on the farm

After Amanda shared the videos of the scary flooding on the farm, fans rallied around to share their support for the Our Yorkshire Farm star.

One fan wrote: “Well, that was heart-pounding. Best luck to you all, and stay safe.”

Another fan added: “Some of us have no idea what you have to endure. Thank you for sharing your story.

“I love to see the happy side of farming but good to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that is needed. Take care.”

Someone else said: “I hope you and the animals stay safe – hope spring comes soon.”

A fourth fan agreed: “Such scary conditions! So glad the ewe made it out of the water!”

Read more: Amanda Owen defended by fans as she sparks concern with farm photos of her children

YouTube video player

