Amanda Owen congratulated by fans as she gushes over ‘unbelievable’ news

Amanda Owen has been congratulated by her Twitter fans as she gushed over some news today.

Amanda, aka the Yorkshire Shepherdess, was stunned to discover that her new book has reached number three in the bestseller chart.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star told fans that her son Reuben picked up the newspaper with his friend, Tom, and discovered the news.

Alongside photos of Reuben smiling with the newspaper and a close-up shot of the chart, Amanda said: “Reuben & his mate Tom went to get a @thetimes newspaper as they knew my book was in the bestseller chart this week.

“Number 3… unbelievable. It’s all you folks, followers & friends that made this happen.

“Know that we appreciate each & everyone of you. Thank you.”

Fans were quick to congratulate Amanda on the news as one replied: “Congratulations. Well earned.”

Amanda revealed her book has reached number three in the bestseller chart (Credit: YouTube/C5)

Another wrote: “Well done Amanda you deserve it, hope it gets to no1 great book.”

A third said: “And it’s so well deserved.”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “What a refreshing insight of family life on the farm, all the ups and downs are relative.”

Amanda’s book, Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess, sees the star share “funny and charming” stories about life with her family.

Amanda’s fans congratulated her (Credit: YouTube/C5)

It also focuses on the family’s life on their Ravenseat farm and the activities they get up to.

Amanda has nine children with her former husband, Clive.

The pair confirmed they had split up earlier this year. However, they continue to work on the farm.

Speaking about the split during an interview on The Jeremy Vine Show last month, Amanda said: “Everything just carries on because it has to.

“You can’t sort of have that amount of work on the farm, with the children, and sort of meet at a weekend at McDonald’s for the handover.”

Amanda and Clive confirmed their split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Amanda and Clive Owen split

She added: “To be dead honest with you, coming out and speaking out about it has been a real, for us personally, it’s been good.

“It’s been a release of pressure. And at the end of the day, everything that we’ve ever put out there, on the television or in the books, has been about reality.”

Amanda and Clive confirmed their split in June of this year.

A statement read at the time: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

It concluded: “We would like to thank everyone for their support.

“And would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

