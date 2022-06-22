Amanda Owen speaking to the camera on This Morning
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen reveals ‘tramp stamp’ tattoo

But she reckons the tatt might not appear the same as when it was inked

By Robert Leigh

Amanda Owen has opened up about a tattoo she has on her body.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star revealed she has a ‘tramp stamp’ in keeping with her role as a shepherdess.

However, in a new interview, Amanda reckons the inking may not be as sharp as when she had it done.

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen and Clive Owen speak to one another
Amanda Owen recently commented on Instagram about her split from Clive Owen (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Amanda Owen tattoo

The 47-year-old said her tattoo, which she has not revealed on TV or social media, is of a sheep.

Ahead of her appearance at The Game Fair, Amanda said: “I have a tattoo of a sheep – a tramp stamp!

“Once upon a time it was a very neat Swaledale but after nine children I’m bit stretched so it might not look so much like a sheep anymore…”

The Channel 5 favourite, whose split from farmer husband Clive Owen was confirmed earlier this month, also opened up about her music preferences.

Amanda went on to reveal her love for rave and dance music.

She added that because where she lives so remote she is able to pump up the volume without bothering neighbours.

I’m bit stretched so it might not look so much like a sheep anymore…

However, she did indicate she only does so when her brood are out of the house and at school.

Amanda added: “I also sometimes go to sleep in my make-up and after a quick tidy up the next morning I am good to go.”

Clive Owen and Amanda Owen look in the same direction
Farming couple made ‘difficult decision to separate’ (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Amanda and Clive Owen split

Amanda confirmed her split from Clive, 66, after 21 years of marriage to fans on her Instagram account. They share nine children together.

A statement said: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.”

It continued: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and would that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

