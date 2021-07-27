Amanda Holden has stunned her Instagram followers as she showed off a new hairstyle on holiday.
The Britain’s Got Talent presenter, 50, shared a photo of herself and husband Chris Hughes to the social media site as they enjoyed a date night.
But it was Amanda‘s curly hairdo which got her fans talking, as many branded her look “hair goals”.
Amanda Holden shows off new hairstyle on Instagram
The star had her hair in tousled waves as she beamed alongside Chris.
Amanda wrote: “#datenight #familytime #holidays.”
Fans gushed over her hair as one person said: “Your hair looks lovely curly Amanda.”
What did Amanda’s followers say about her hair?
Another wrote: “Hair goals!”
A third commented: “Gorgeous hair!”
Looks like a 1970s hair product advert. You both look so perfect.
One added: “Looks like a 1970s hair product advert. You both look so perfect.”
Amanda is currently on a getaway with Chris and their daughters – Alexa and Hollie.
Last week, the star shared a stunning picture as she soaked up the sun on a boat in the ocean.
Amanda showcased her incredible figure in a mint green bikini and matching cover up.
Alongside the image, Amanda said: “And #breathe #familytime in the #sunshine.”
And the bikini snaps didn’t stop there as Amanda later posted a photo of herself climbing out of the sea onto the boat.
She was wearing a blue bikini and a blue hat.
Her celebrity pals couldn’t get enough of Amanda’s bod as Kerry Katona commented: “Wit bloody woooooo!”
Vicky Pattison said: “Jesus Mandy man.”
Loose Women star Denise Welch quipped: “Wish you were more attractive Amanda.”
In addition, her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts gushed: “What a babe.”
Amanda and Chris married in 2008. They welcomed Alexa in 2006 and Hollie in 2012.
