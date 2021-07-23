Amanda Holden looks breathtaking on Instagram as she posed in a mint green swimwear set.

The petite TV host is seen perched on a boat with blue skies and sea behind her in the snap showcasing her incredible physique.

Amanda, 50, certainly gives her younger counterparts a run for their money in the saucy snap.

What did Amanda Holden wear in the Instagram photo?

Teaming a straw hat with a kaftan and matching bikini she looks sensational in the posed candid shot.

Amanda hinted she has jetted off on an exotic escape, captioning her image: “And breathe. Family time in the sunshine.”

She also shared a second shot in a similar pose but this time glancing down the lens with a smouldering look.

She appears to have been joined on her trip by husband Chris Hughes, and their two daughters Alexa, 15, and Hollie, nine.

Amanda looks stunning in her swimwear (Credit: Amanda Holden/Instagram)

Amanda tagged designer Melissa Odabash in one of the images.

The Heart radio host is becoming quite the fashion icon in recent weeks.

Last week she revealed she had partnered with fashion brand JD Williams alongside Davina McCall.

Amanda posed in a skimpy white leotard and hooked one leg up on a bike in another sexy Instagram shot to reveal the partnership.

Amanda also looks stylish (Credit: SplashNews.com)

JD Williams official Instagram page also launched the deal with their own posts excitedly revealing: “Drum roll please…⁠ The news we’ve all been waiting for. It’s time to reveal and welcome the new faces of JD Williams – @davinamccall & @noholdenback.”

The post added: “We’re so excited to be working with these two amazing ladies and you can watch them both in an exclusive of our new TV ad on Saturday night at 7.15pm during the ad break of ITV’s Rolling In It.”

