Amanda Holden has once again wowed her Instagram fans with an amazing bikini selfie as she enjoyed the final day of her holiday.

The BGT star has been holidaying in Corfu for the summer – first with her family and then on her own.

And now she channelled her inner Bond girl in another stunning image.

Amanda showed off her curves on the last day of her holiday (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Amanda, 50, smiled for the camera as she walked through the surf.

She wore a striking but tiny yellow Melissa Odebash bikini that showed off her enviable, slim body.

The Montenegro Lemon Zigzag bikini – costing around £150 – features a bralette style top with adjustable over the shoulder straps and a clasp fastening for a secure fit.

It comes with small coverage ‘hipster’ bottoms, which Amanda hid with a stylish long, flowing cover-up blouse.

Amanda’s Big Greek Summer

With the sky not quite as blisteringly sunny and clear as on previous occasions, Amanda still looked right at home on the Greek island.

She captioned the image: “Squeeeeeseezing the last drops out of #summer back on @thisisheart Monday.”

And so her Big Greek Summer is over, and judging by the response to Amanda’s bikini selfie fans will will miss her updates.

As she said, she’s back at Heart Radio on Monday (September 6).

Fans loved Amanda’s bikini selfie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Amanda Holden on Instagram?

No sooner had Amanda posted her selfie, many of her 1.7million followers queued up to praise the image.

Celeb pal Kerry Katona exclaimed: “Omg lend me your body for the day!!!!”

Another compared her to a Bond girl, and wrote: “Better than any bond girl… you look amazing.”

A third said: “Stunning beautiful lady [fire emojis].”

Finally one simply said: “Wow, amazing, beautiful!”