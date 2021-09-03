The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle: Who IS playing Amanda Holden’s nan?

The Holden Girls is BGT star Amanda Holden’s new show, but her ‘nan’ has left some viewers feeling confused.

The brand new E4 series features Amanda and her nan, however, it doesn’t appear to be her real-life relative.

As a result, fans became convinced a famous actor or comedian would be playing the role.

In a new preview airing on E4, Amanda, 50, says: “Asking my nan to move in with me is going to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

The Holden Girls will begin this month (Credit: E4)

Who is playing Amanda Holden’s nan on The Holden Girls?

Many believe they worked out who Amanda’s nan was just from the trailer.

According to the Radio Times, Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis is playing the role of Amanda’s nan.

The listing for The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle reads: “Spoof documentary following actress and broadcaster Amanda Holden and her grandmother Myrtle, played by Leigh Francis.

There’s no Holden Nana back!! 👵 The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, coming soon to @E4Tweets and @All4 pic.twitter.com/BVsn5c2nKa — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) August 20, 2021

“A concerned Amanda persuades her lonely nan to relocate from Doncaster to live with her in her swanky London house.

“Following a chaotic settling-in period, it isn’t long before tempers fray and Amanda is forced to choose between her husband and her awkward elder relative.”

Meanwhile, there were a string of names thrown into the mix as fans speculated who was playing her nan.

Keith Lemon – aka Leigh Francis – plays the role of Amanda’s nan (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Many had their money on Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant & Dec.

“Does anybody really believe ‘Amanda Holden‘s new TV show featuring her ‘nan‘ is really her nan? It’s Ant or Dec dressed up as an old woman!” said a viewer.

A second said:”@AmandaHolden’s nan looks like when Ant & Dec used to dress up and prank celebrities.”

Some fans became convinced that it was either Ant or Dec (Credit: SplashNewws.com)

It comes after E4 kept quiet on the identity of Amanda’s nan.

Speaking about the series, Myrtle said: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley, added: “Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

