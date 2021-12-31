Amanda Holden enjoyed some relaxation time with her lookalike daughter, Lexi, this week.

The BGT star splashed around in a pool with her teenage daughter as they enjoyed a New Year holiday together.

TV favourite Amanda, 50, splashed Lexi, 15, with a big wave of water in a snap on Instagram.

Amanda captioned the picture: “Splish splash! Finally got my teenager in the pool #lexi.”

Amanda Holden posts snap with lookalike daughter, Lexi

As a result, fans flooded the comments with compliments.

One replied: “Two gorgeous ladies!”

A second said: “You could be twins!”

However, another fan worried that Lexi could face Instagram trolls and could be too young to handle them.

“Amanda is a woman and looks amazing so good on her etc,” said the concerned fan. “She can cope with the comments. Her daughter is a child.”

Her latest post comes after reports that Lexi is set to follow in the footsteps of her famous mum.

According to The Sun, numerous modelling agencies have approached Lexi to sign with them.

The teen is believed to be already set for numerous commercial deals.

Amanda Holden is believed to want her daughter, Lexi, to finish school before modelling (Credit: Splashnews)

However, she won’t begin work until she turns 16 because Amanda wants Lexi to finish her school work as a priority.

A source said: “Amanda was adamant she complete her studies first.

“The family is excited and proud. But she won’t start her modelling career until she turns 16 on January 20th.”

“Her future is incredibly bright,” added the insider.

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda for comment.

Before she makes it big in the modelling world, Lexi is enjoying a tropical New Year’s getaway with her mum, her sister Hollie, and dad Chris.

