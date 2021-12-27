Amanda Holden has ‘broken the internet’ after posting a stunning bikini photo on Instagram yesterday (Sunday, December 26).

The 50-year-old uploaded the photo for her 1.8 million followers to see, and it’s safe to say they liked it!

Amanda Holden’s stunning bikini pic on Instagram

Amanda sent her fans’ temperatures soaring yesterday.

The star is currently sunning herself on a mid-winter holiday with her family. The 50-year-old’s photo shows Amanda standing in the ocean wearing a bright blue patterned bikini. She’s looking over her shoulder at the camera.

In addition, the Britain’s Got Talent presenter is holding a glass of drink and is shielding her eyes with some sunglasses.

“Bottoms up #boxingday,” the star captioned the snap.

It’s safe to say that plenty of Amanda’s 1.8 million followers liked what they saw, and were keen to let her know about it.

What did the star’s followers say?

Amanda Holden fans were loving her Instagram post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Amanda’s followers flooded the comments praising the star for how good she looked.

“Beautiful mama,” one of her Instagram followers commented.

“Seriously every colour looks amazing on your body,” Melissa Odabash, the fashion designer, said.

In addition, another fan said: “What a lovely blue….. Sea! Also, you’re looking great too Amanda.”

“Perfection, 5-star beauty,” a third said.

Ashley Roberts, Amanda’s Heart Radio co-star, also commented, simply posting an eye heart emoji in the comment section.

What else has Amanda Holden been up to?

Amanda and Ashley broke the internet recently on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time that Amanda has “broken the internet” recently. Less than two weeks ago the star sent pulses racing as she locked lips with Ashley in an Instagram post.

The snap showed Amanda and Ashley, dressed as elves, kissing under the mistletoe.

“Well….. last show of the year and we went out with a bang,” Amanda wrote.

The 50-year-old then went on to thank fans for continuing to listen to Heart Radio, which she has hosted since April 2019.

The star finished the caption with: “I kissed an #Elf and I liked it”.

“Well that’s the internet broken!” one fan wrote, and it looks like many agreed with them!

What do you think of Amanda’s bikini Instagram snap? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!