Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts embraced the festive spirit on Friday as they both dressed up as elves and kissed under the mistletoe.

In celebration of the last Heart Radio show before Christmas, the pair could be seen locking lips on Amanda’s Instagram page.

Amanda, a Britain’s Got Talent judge, presents the show alongside Jamie Theakston and Ashley appears as the showbiz reporter. They all thanked listeners of the show and the mistletoe moment was their idea of going out “with a bang”.

What did Amanda Holden say about Ashley Roberts?

Sharing a picture of the pair kissing, Amanda wrote: “Well… last show of the year and we went out with a bang.

“Merry Christmas to you all… we appreciate you sticking with us and making Heart Radio the biggest commercial breakfast show in the UK and Europe! We couldn’t do it without you.

“I kissed an elf and I liked it.”

Amanda dressed as an Elf this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This post comes after Amanda was spotted wearing an elf outfit out in London on Thursday.

This outfit was different from the one she wore whilst on air, but festive all the same with a red pinafore reading “elf in charge” and candy cane detailing.

Meanwhile, today, her co-host Jamie didn’t miss out on the fun either, donning a Santa Claus jacket, black trousers and a pair of black boots.

Amanda and Ashley pose as they get into the festive spirit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Amanda Holden on Heart radio

Whilst it was a festive time inside, the presenters left the studio in all black casual wear.

Amanda and Ashley brought the Christmas cheer on their last show via Instagram and commenters couldn’t help but feel merry and bright.

“Wow! Absolutely stunning,” said one commenter.

“Merry Christmas ladies. Thank you for boosting our mornings everyday,” another added.

Others joked Amanda and Ashley had ‘broken the internet with the kissing snap.

A third quipped: “Well that’s the internet broken!”

Another said: “This will forever be remembered as the day @noholdenback broke the internet.”

One added: “Internet officially broken!”

