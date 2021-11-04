Amanda Holden set pulses racing as she posed in a sexy black lace lingerie set.

The Heart FM DJ isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her sensational figure.

And, this time, she’s channeled original Wonderbra model Eva Herzigova in the pictures.

Amanda Holden looked colourful as she headed into work today (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden poses in lingerie

The Britain’s Got Talent star stripped off as part of a Christmas campaign with JD Williams.

And fans were quick to admit she’s most definitely a cracker!

Read more: Amanda Holden shows off shock new look and fans approve

Amanda looks sensational in the picture.

She’s wearing black lace knickers and a sheer black lace bralet top.

She captioned the post: “Channelling my inner @evaherzigova!”

Amanda then revealed that she’s most definitely in the Christmas spirit.

She added: “Who is ready for Christmas shopping @jdwilliamsuk? I’ve done all mine!

“Christmas lights being switched on at home Nov 22nd!”

The star added a second picture, with fans saying she looked red hot in a similar scarlet-coloured set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

How did fans react to the lingerie picture?

Love heart eye emojis and flame symbols flooded the comments section of the post.

“Stunning! Perfection!” said one.

“Just amazing,” gushed another.

Read more: Amanda flashes her nipples and toned, tanned pins in autumnal outfit on Instagram

“Wow, looking gorgeous,” said a third.

“How can someone be this gorgeous,” another commented.

“I’m sorry, are you from a different dimension? I’ve never seen someone this gorgeous,” said another.

“Christmas came early for us,” quipped another fan.

Amanda teamed up with Davina McCall for the ad (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda appears in the ad with another famous face

The full set of pictures also features fitness fan Davina McCall.

The ladies have teamed up with online retailer JD Williams for the Christmas campaign.

A new video shows the women having fun together as they play dress up for Christmas.

They are even seen swapping gifts as they lark about in fun festive pyjamas.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.