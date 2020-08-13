Amanda Holden has shared a stunning photo of her ‘lookalike’ daughter Lexi.

The family are enjoying a holiday and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda has documented their travels.

Amanda shared one snap of herself and Lexi, 14, in front of a sunset.

Amanda wrote: “#Lexi #sunset.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Amanda shared a snap of Lexi with the beautiful sunset in the background.

The picture shows Lexi posing for the camera as she looked the double of her mum.

Amanda’s fans left their comments on her post as they gushed over the mum and daughter.

Lexi is the spitting image of her mum Amanda Holden (Credit: Instagram Stories)

One person said: “Like mother like daughter… always lovely.”

Another commented: “Mother and daughter, or two sisters?”

A third wrote: “Wow. Spitting image of you lovely.”

Earlier this month, Amanda shared a snap as she posed in a bikini on her staycation.

The mum-of-two, 49, shared a photo of her emerging from the British sea.

Amanda is enjoying a staycation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She displayed her incredible toned body in a skimpy red two-piece.

Amanda wrote: “#greatbritishstaycation.”

Fans couldn’t believe how amazing she looked as one gushed: “Gorgeous as always, Amanda.”

Another wrote: “You look sensational.”

Amanda Holden has two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third said: “Drop dead gorgeous.”

Amanda is currently enjoying a British seaside holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie.

The star has previously spoke about how she keeps in shape.

Speaking to the Mail Online she once said: “You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything.

“I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet.”

Amanda’s fitness secrets

Meanwhile, in another interview for GoodToKnow, Amanda said she will splurge on treats at the weekend.

She said: “Once a week, I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening. I like cucumber, spinach, apples and lime. I always notice a difference in my skin.”

